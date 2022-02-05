If you can recall, Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Sterrato Concept in 2019 as an all-terrain supercar that isn't afraid to get dirty. It wasn't an April Fool's gag, mind you. Fast forward to this year, it looks like the automaker's serious in putting the high-powered, dirt-loving Huracan in production.

We've seen spy photographs of what seems to be a Huracan Sterrato prototype before. It comes with roof rails, just like the concept, as well as a lifted suspension. Again, just like the concept.

Now, watch that same prototype in action in a recent video we embedded above, courtesy of CarSpyMedia on YouTube.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept

7 Photos

The prototype caught in winter wonderland comes with a revamped front end. Apart from the light bar and the yellow tie-downs on the hood, it also has a skid plate that protrudes ahead of the V10-powered sports car.

Unlike the concept, though, the prototype doesn’t have bolt-on fender flares to protect the precious paint job from stones and debris, as well as the upsized wheel arches. However, the tires do come with thicker sidewalls, plus the tread pattern seems to be ready for off-road use.

While it's a certainty that Lamborghini is up to something different with this jacked-up Huracan in development, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has hinted that it could be one of the four cars to arrive this year. He told Autocar that they "have a great opportunity to do something special in the super-sports car business which hasn't been seen so far."

This year will mark the end of an era for Lamborghini. It will be the final year that the Italian marque will launch a pure gasoline-powered supercar before its foray into hybrid powertrains and then eventually, full electrification.

That said, an off-road going Huracan would be a great last hurrah. What do you think? Would you be interested in a rally-focused supercar? Let us know your thoughts below.