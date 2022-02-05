Lamborghini is about to reveal four new cars this year, including its final pure gasoline-powered supercar. This is in preparation for the Bull brand's electric era, which is set to happen in a few years.

Before that happens, the Italian marque has something new to offer that you can buy as early as today – and it's in the form of a scented candle.

Lamborghini's scented candle was born from the automaker's collaboration with Culti Milano – an Italian brand that specializes in scents and fragrances. In fact, the scented candles are the second child from partnership, the first being an exclusive room diffuser.

Gallery: Lamborghini x Culti Milano Scented Candles

6 Photos

The Lamborghini-Culti Milano scented candle comes in square form, weighing 7.4 ounces (210 grams). It's painted white with a matte pearlescent finish. It does come with both Lamborghini and Culti Milano branding, with both logos painted in Bronzo Zenas color. For the uninitiated, the Aventador SVJ Roadster that was revealed in Geneva in 2019 came with this color.

For the scent, we're no experts in fragrances but Culti Milano describes it as follows:

The scent is the original one: energetic and bold, with a citrus opening of grapefruit and bitter orange that turns into fresh and lively notes when it reaches the heart of vetiver and bergamot, finishing in an enveloping breath of cedar and sandalwood.

Interested? You may now buy the Lamborghini scented candle and room diffuser via various digital channels, including Culti Milano's online store. You may also buy them physically at the Lamborghini flagship store in Sant’Agata Bolognese, as well as in the Culti House shops in Milan, Turin, Rome, Forte dei Marmi, Naples, and Bari.

The candle sells for only 50 euros or around $57.25 with the current exchange rates. Too much for a candle? Well, it's still a Lambo, so...