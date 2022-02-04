The Maserati MC Editions of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte arrive to add a racing-inspired look to these models. The name of the special vehicles stands for Maserati Corse. The brand plans to sell them in the EMEA, APAC, and China regions starting in February, so don't expect to see these versions in North or South America.

The MC Edition models are available in two colors: Giallo Corse yellow and Blu Vittoria dark blue. Both use a three-layer painting process. The shades take inspiration from the city of Modena's flag where the automaker has its headquarters.

Gallery: Maserati MC Editions

14 Photos

The special models wear Piano Black exterior trim. Also, MC Edition badges appear on the front fenders above the vents. The wheels have Y-shaped spokes and a gloss-black finish. The Levante gets a 22-inch design, and the Ghibli and Quattroporte ride on a 21-inch size.

Inside, the MC Edition vehicles have seats with a mix of black leather and denim center sections, which is a surprising material choice for such a premium model. Yellow and blue stitching decorates the cabin. The trim is blue carbon fiber. An electronic sunroof and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system add a few extra amenities to this package.

In the US, Maserati is changing the Ghibli lineup for the 2022 model year. The new entry-level model is the GT that starts at $76,200 excluding destination, which is nearly $4,000 more than the base price for the 2021 model. There's more standard equipment, though. The company also offers the Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition that goes for $98,890.

According to Maserati's product plan, it has no plan to make any major changes to the Ghibli until after 2023. The next generation of it and the Quattroporte will be electric vehicles. The next big product unveiling from Maserati will be the Grecale that will debut in the spring. A fully electric version of the crossover will come later.