The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Clubsport come ready to take on the track, but an ice racing course in Zell am See, Austria, is probably not the circuit where you expect to see them. To make the laps there even more special, these cars are burning a renewable form of gasoline.

The video above shows them sliding around the ice track, and it looks like a lot of fun. With the lack of traction, the Caymans are constantly drifting.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Ice Racing With Synthetic Fuel

16 Photos

Porsche's video focuses on the gasoline powering these Caymans. They are running on a biofuel that comes from food waste products. The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup used this substance to power all of the 911 GT3 Cup cars starting with the 2021 season. This demonstration showed that the stuff was able to work in road cars, too.

Burning this fuel produces less CO2 than traditional gasoline. The way Porsche sees things combustion-powered vehicles are still going to be on the road for decades, and this material is a way to improve their emissions, the company claims.

The automaker is part of a joint venture with Siemens Energy and other companies to operate the world's first integrated, large-scale commercial plant to produce biofuel. The site is in the Magallanes Province in Chile. Porsche is buying the renewable gas for its race cars.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Clubsport debuted at the 2021 Los Angles Auto Show. Both models use a 4.0-liter flat-six. In the RS, it makes 493 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 331 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters). Track-only Clubsport pushes the output to 500 hp (373 kW) on the dot.

Prices for the new GT4 RS start at $143,050 after the $1,350 destination fee. Porsche's massive selection of options lets a person take the cost to $218,485 if you want absolutely everything. The race-ready Clubsport is $229,000 before tax.