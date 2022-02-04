Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has a full debut on February 8, so these are probably the last spy shots of the compact crossover before its unveiling.

Gallery: New Alfa Romeo Tonale Spy Shots

25 Photos

Despite the heavy camouflage, it's clear from these shots that the next-gen BMW 7 Series has a completely different look in comparison to the current generation. It looks sleek.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW 7 Series Spy Shots

14 Photos

The updated BMW X5 has very minor styling tweaks. Most notably, the lower front fascia is completely different.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 Facelift shows new front bumper in spy photos

14 Photos

Like the regular X5, the M version also has a refresh on the way. These shots highlight the updated front and rear lighting.

Gallery: BMW X5 M facelift spy photos

17 Photos

Here's the next-gen Hyundai Kona under heavy camouflage. It's impossible to see the styling, but the vehicle seems to be bigger.

Gallery: Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Spy Shots

20 Photos

The Porsche 911 is due for its mid-cycle refresh to become the 992.2. This one boasts a pair of exhaust outlets near the center of the rear. There's a rumor that a Carrera variant could be on the way with the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine.

Gallery: Porsche 911 992-Series Facelift Spy Photos

17 Photos

Porsche is also working on a version of the 911 that we believe is a new iteration of the Sport Classic. It has retro styling cues like a different hood, double-bubble roof, and ducktail spoiler.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Sport Classic Spy Shots

31 Photos

These shots give us a great look at the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. The brand's camouflage includes fake parts for the grille and tailpipes to make people think this isn't an electric vehicle.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Shots

31 Photos

This Rolls-Royce Spectre wears a bold camouflage wrap that includes the model's name along the side. The company tries to hide the split headlights, and the taillights are placeholder pieces.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Spectre Spy Shots

29 Photos

This Volkswagen SUV is for the brand's FAW joint venture in China. It slots above the Talagon model that's currently available in that market.

Gallery: VW FAW SUV spy photos

7 Photos

Here is the refreshed Volvo XC40 without any camouflage. The changes are minor. There are new headlights and a revised bumper. At the rear, the spoiler is different.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 facelift spy photos