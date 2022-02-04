Volvo’s online configurators in some markets already unveiled the design of the refreshed XC40, though the model is still not available to buy. In fact, the Swedish automaker hasn’t even unveiled the facelifted XC40 officially yet and our spy photographers captured a fully undisguised prototype testing on public roads. The photos attached below were taken in snowy Sweden.

As you can easily see, not much has changed compared to the pre-facelift model. The front fascia carries over almost unchanged, though the headlights are obviously featuring a different shape. The integrated daytime running LED strip now also has a new form, which will be a minor departure from the previous design. The bumper has been redesigned too, but the radiator grille appears to be left unchanged.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 facelift spy photos

12 Photos

At the back, the tweaks are even less notable. The overall design is 90 percent identical to the outgoing XC40 and the only little difference we spotted is the shape of the roof spoiler. While on the pre-facelift models it has a sleek, uninterrupted design, the refreshed version appears to have a wing divided into three sections. Everything else at the back is just like on the current model.

This prototype most likely has a traditional combustion engine - there’s no charging port but just a single fuel cap on the rear right fender, which hints at combustion power under the hood. There also appears to be a new design for the wheels and we also expect to see additional customization options when the model goes on sale. We have no shots of the interior yet but we believe there won’t be any major changes inside the cabin, too.

The current XC40 was pivotal for Volvo in several aspects. It was the brand’s first production model with a three-cylinder engine and also became its first mass-produced electric vehicle. The facelifted model will likely carry over with the same engine range as the model that’s still available in the showrooms.