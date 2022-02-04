With the M2, 3 Series facelift / M3 Touring, M4 CSL, and the XM all coming this year, it's understandable some of us have forgotten the X5 / X5 M will get a nip and tuck. These spy shots serve as a reminder the midsize luxury SUV will be getting a facelift in the latter half of 2022. In the meantime, car paparazzi have spotted an interesting prototype of a plug-in hybrid version as denoted by the fuel cap on the driver's side front fender.

Although the front bumper is still largely camouflaged, BMW didn't do a great job at covering it. We can easily see it has been fully redesigned to accommodate more upright air intakes. The new look immediately makes us think of the latest 2 Series Coupe, but with bigger vents to match the X5’s larger footprint. The air curtains on the side of the bumper are surprisingly large and should have a notable impact on reducing fuel consumption by reducing drag.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 Facelift shows new front bumper in spy photos

14 Photos

Maybe the disguise is playing tricks on us, but the headlights seem a tad slimmer compared to the current pre-LCI version. Thankfully, the facelift won't come along with the XXL grille as the kidneys don't extend all the way down. As for the rear, we are not noticing any changes, although that should change for the production model since, at the very least, BMW will tweak the taillight's LED graphics.

More important modifications will take place inside the cabin by redesigning the dashboard to accommodate a new dual-screen setup. It's a logical assumption we're making considering even the lowly 2 Series Active Tourer has the iDrive 8, which will soon be installed on the facelifted 3er. It originally debuted with the iX and i4 with side-by-side screens enclosed in a slightly curved glass housing.

Rumor has it production won't start until April 2023, which means the official premiere will take place towards the end of this year. When it does eventually arrive, expect an illuminated grille akin to the X6 and the recently introduced 8 Series facelift. An updated B58 engine will reportedly be joined by a new S68 for the X5 M, but that remains to be seen.