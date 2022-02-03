The BMW 7 Series is a flagship offering for the luxury brand, and development for the next-generation model should be nearing its end. The car, in all its varieties, should debut sometime this year, with the all-electric i7 sitting at the top of the lineup. We don’t know when BMW will reveal the model, but the new spy photos appear to capture the car with a bit less camouflage than before.

The front bumper looks more shapely and defined than before, with an upright appearance and a split-headlight design, with the main lamps positioned much lower on the car’s face. There is still a ton of swirly camouflage and cladding obscuring the front end, but it appears the 7 Series will signal a big styling change for the model and possibly the brand as well. The rear remains well-hidden and could be as fresh as the front’s styling.

The 7 Series will arrive with a variety of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid. Recent rumors suggested that the hybrid could deliver as much as 560 horsepower (417 kilowatts), though the top-spec i7, which could be called the i7 M60, is rumored to offer as much as 650 hp (484 kW) with its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. The electric powertrain relies on the company’s new fifth-generation eDrive architecture used in the iX and i4. BMW will also offer conventional gasoline and diesel engines.

The 7 Series will arrive packed with the latest safety features and technologies, and it could also offer Level 3 assisted driving. Drivers and passengers will access all that tech through a pair of big screens sitting on the dash. We’ll get all the details on both the new 7 Series and i7 when they debut later this year. Sales are expected to begin in early 2023. BMW could stagger the rollout, starting with deliveries in Europe first.