BMW is teasing its Super Bowl commercial that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Greek god Zeus. In this brief clip, he's trying to order a cup of coffee and bristles with electricity when the barista can't pronounce his name.

BMW titles the video "Something Electric is Brewing," and the description of the clip says "something electric is headed your way." A link directs to the brand's page for the iX and i4.

Gallery: 2023 BMW iX M60

16 Photos

Judging from the little bit the company is showing, it seems like Schwarzenegger is going to play an annoyed version of Zeus. We're guessing that he finds one of BMW EVs, and driving the vehicle is the thing that makes him happy.

Maybe the makers can even slip in a subtle nod to the movie Hercules in New York. It was Schwarzenegger first movie role. He played the eponymous Greek hero who came to New York City after a fight with his father, Zeus.

BMW is currently working on expanding its EV lineup by introducing the BMW iX M60 in June. It's the range-topping version of the model and makes 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 newton-meters) in Sport mode or 532 hp (391 kW) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm) in the Normal setting.

This is enough power to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in as little as 3.6 seconds. The electronically limited top speed is 155 mph (250 km/h).

The 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles. It can recharge 80 percent in 36 minutes at the maximum rate of 250 kilowatts from a DC fast charging station.

In 2025, BMW will introduce its Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform that will underpin future models. It will allow for driving ranges beyond 435 miles (700 kilometers) and will be able to charge at 350 kilowatts.