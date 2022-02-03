Nissan released its full, minute-long Super Bowl ad days ahead of the game kicking off. The star-studded spot shines the spotlight on the new Z and Ariya. There are appearances from Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, in addition to Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, and Brie Larson.

The ad starts with Brie pulling up in a new Z and throwing the keys to Levy. He initially struggles with the manual-gearbox-equipped sports coupe but eventually gets the hang of it. Levy drives past Gurira and Bautista who are sipping coffee outside of a cafe. O'Hara in an Ariya is surprised to see him in the Z.

Then, the commercial shifts to being like an action movie. There are explosions, helicopters, and motorcycles. Levy is still driving the Z but now has long hair. He seems trapped on the roof of a building but uses a Mad-Max-inspired vehicle as a ramp to launch off the structure. Meanwhile, Gurira is riding a motorcycle and throws Bautista into the flying Z.

The setting then changes one more time to show the ad's stars watching the commercial in a theater. Levy, Larson, Bautista, and Gurira walk out and get into an Ariya.

The ad lets Nissan highlight the new Z as an exciting product but keeps things lighthearted by making comedic actor Levy the star. Given his previous work, he's not the type of performer you expect to be quipping one-liners and doing stunts.

Before the Super Bowl, Nissan will promote this ad like an action movie by putting posters in some cities. The company will even release an action figure of Eugene Levy with long hair. There will also be a sweepstakes where one person will win a new Z.

Several automakers and car-related companies will have Super Bowl ads this year. According to AdWeek, BMW, General Motors, Kia, and Toyota will air commercials. The used car site Vroom and charger maker WallBox will also advertise during the game.