A new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic is on the way. This one has very light camouflage to give us a great idea of what the upcoming model looks like.

The 911 Sport Classic wears a different hood than other models. The piece has more prominent creases to give the nose a look that evokes older 911s. This model also has a double-bubble roof that adds to the somewhat retro aesthetic.

The wheels are a fresh take on the classic Fuchs design. This version has open spokes, but the styling still goes from narrow in the center to wider at the rim. They have center-locking nuts.

Earlier spy shots showed the Sport Classic testing with black, five-spoke wheels that looked more like the original Fuchs design. It's possible the company might offer both of these pieces as options for buyers to choose from.

At the back, the Sport Classic gains a ducktail spoiler. If you zoom into the images, you can see black tape and extra material covering the piece's underside. Porsche might be trying to hide that the production-spec version is slimmer than what's visible here.

There are no spy shots of the Sport Classic's interior. The previous version received brown woven leather upholstery on the sport seats and a leather-trimmed dashboard in the color Espresso Nature.

Rumors suggest the Sport Classic might share a powertrain with the 911 GTS. If so, the model would have a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine producing 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque.

Our spies report hearing that the Sport Classic might debut later in February or March, suggesting a premiere might be just weeks away. There might not be too many of them available. Porsche limited the previous iteration of this model to just 250 units.