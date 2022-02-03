Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

A new Ranger Raptor is currently under development. We spied a prototype of the performance truck and our friends from Kolesa.ru were quick to turn it into an unofficial rendering previewing the final design. For now, we like what we see.

The Austral will replace the Kadjar in Renault’s SUV lineup. The French automaker has been pretty open about the new crossover, sharing a number of teasers. Based on those plus the knowledge we have from seeing prototypes of the Austral, we have this rendering as a result.

We've known for quite a while that Porsche is cooking up an off-road-inspired version of the 911. This rendering previews what the final production version of that car might look like based on recent spy photos.

This digital drawing tries to imagine what a potential return of the Subaru 22B STI could look like. It is appropriately named Subaru 2022b and is based on the latest WRX. Do we like it? All we can say is that we wish Subaru could resurrect the sports car for the new era.