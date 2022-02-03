SUVs have killed sedans? Hyundai's luxury division must have missed the memo because Genesis is pressing ahead with the ol' three-box formula. The second-generation fullsize flagship has once again spawned a long-wheelbase derivative, revealed in official images towards the end of 2021. A new video posted by CarSceneKorea allows us to get up close and personal with the stretched saloon, and boy, would you look at the size of those rear doors.

A whopping 190 millimeters (7.5 inches) longer than the standard G90, the Long Wheelbase version rides on 20-inch wheels with a shield-like design and wears a generous amount of chrome on its stately body. Since you can't be bothered with manually closing the rear doors like a plebeian, there's a button on the rear center console that does it for you electrically, à la Rolls-Royce.

Being the extra-long model, the rear compartment is nothing short of cavernous. The best seat in the house is on the right since you can recline the front passenger seat and stretch out thanks to a footrest on the back of the front seat. Mind you, it’s not the first vehicle to have this feature, with the Audi A8 springing to mind.

Since we're dealing with the more opulent of the two G90s, it should be mentioned Genesis will sell the car exclusively with all-wheel drive. The standard-wheelbase model will also be offered with a rear-wheel-drive setup. Another difference between the two is the engine as even though both have a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, it's a bit more special in the elongated sedan.

Equipped with an electric supercharger and 48V mild-hybrid tech, the six-cylinder mill pushes out 415 horsepower whereas the regular G90 has to make do with 380 hp. The Long Wheelbase's output hasn't been officially announced yet, but the number was disclosed after the version was certified locally by the relevant authorities. As a refresher, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 is no more, but the new V6 is down on power by only five horses.

Genesis hasn't said a word about bringing the new G90 to Europe where the company will sell the other models, plus the Euro-only G70 Shooting Brake. It's also unclear when the BMW 7 Series competitor will arrive in the United States, although it could go on sale towards the end of this year as a 2023MY.