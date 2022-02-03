In many parts of the world, diesel is a dirty word. We have to thank mainly Volkswagen for that, but the truth is there are markets around the globe where the compression ignition engine is still popular even after the infamous Dieselgate. Germany is one of those countries where powerful diesels are still regarded as the best powertrains for cars that go on long trips regularly. It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that the local automotive industry continues to launch new and improved diesel engines.

Even the tuning scene in Deutschland is not immune to working on diesel cars and Manhart’s latest creation shows what a modern six-cylinder diesel can achieve with a little help from the aftermarket world. Manhart took a BMW 740d xDrive and installed its in-house-developed ECU remap in combination with a turbocharger upgrade kit. The result is an output of 405 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 582 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque coming from the 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine that’s under the hood of the luxury sedan.

Gallery: Manhart MH7 400d

23 Photos

The tuners also modified the eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission of the vehicle so that it can handle the increased torque. For comparison, the stock 740d xDrive has 320 hp (235 kW) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of twist. After the engine upgrade, Manhart gave the diesel 7 Series the MH7 400d moniker to reflect the increased output. The tuning specialists kept the original exhaust system, though upgraded pipes are available on request. The same goes for the brake system.

Recognizing Manhart’s diesel 7 Series from a stock car won’t be difficult. The MH77 400d sits 20-30 millimeters lower to the ground than the standard vehicle and rides on 22-inch Manhart Venturi wheels, wrapped with 265/30 R22 and 295/25 R22 tires front and back. The body is finished in gloss black with a contrasting trim line in gold running around the rim edges, the front and rear bumpers, and the doors.

The interior is kept to almost its original form. The only two exceptions are the logo on the steering wheel where the spinning airplane propeller is replaced by Manhart’s emblem. Weirdly, the gauges on the digital instrument cluster display Alpina lettering surrounded by the brand’s distinctive blue color.