You'll have a hard time finding someone who doesn't like the new Z's design as the consensus is Nissan has done a great job blending the old with the new. That being said, the front grille has been subjected to some criticism, mainly because it's too large. Well, the one-off Fairlady Z Customized Proto unveiled at last month's Tokyo Auto Salon fixed that issue.

It splits the grille in two as a nod to the Z432R. The whole theme of the car revolves around the JDM homologation special of the 1970s, hence the predominantly orange body with black accents. Following the car's debut at TAS, Nissan has now released a video of the retro-flavored sports coupe. While the car exists in real life, this two-minute clip is actually a rendering showing the unique prototype in action.

Gallery: Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto

4 Photos

The changes compared to a regular 2023 Z extend beyond the redesigned front bumper as you'll also notice the overfenders at the front and rear. The trunk lid holds an enlarged carbon fiber spoiler and we're particularly fond of the dual exhaust tips with a stacked layout akin to the Z432R. The throwback vibe is enhanced by the 19-inch wheels with white lettering and slightly wider tires at the rear (285/35 R19 vs 275/35 R19).

The sad part is Nissan doesn't have any plans to sell its new sports car in this configuration. That said, we're fairly certain aftermarket companies will have no issues in replicating the modified body of the showcar from Tokyo. If tuners can "fix" the BMW M4's front grille, they must be planning a nose job for the Z as well.

Another plausible scenario is a special edition that could arrive later in the car's life cycle to boost sales, but we'll have to wait and see. One can only hope it will happen one day since the Fairlady Z Customized Proto looks considerably better than the regular production model.