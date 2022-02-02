For the record, Cadillac did offer a pickup truck in 2004. The Escalade EXT was a dressed-up version of the Chevrolet Avalanche, but this ain't no Avalanche. It's not a Cadillac either, but when you stick a massive hydraulic bed behind a crew cab and give it ten (yes, ten) wheels, you may as well reach for the stars. And we haven't even mentioned the 1,400-horsepower engine under the hood yet.

Friends, this is officially a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD. At least, that's how it entered the world but at some point, it was stretched into the double-dually you see here. It's currently for sale through Gateway Classic Cars in Arizona, and yes, that's a double dual-rear-wheel setup at the back. There are eight individual Pirelli tires just for the bed; add in the two wheels up front and this becomes a ten-wheeler not unlike the typical Peterbilt semi you see hauling freight down the highway. This truck doesn't have Peterbilt power though – it has a lot more.

Gallery: 2004 Chevrolet Custom Double Dually

11 Photos

That's because a massive 529 cubic-inch (8.7-liter) V8 is under the hood, modified from a 500 cubic-inch (8.2-liter) Cadillac V8, hence the Cadillac body upgrades on the front and rear of this Chevy. Two turbochargers are among the engine enhancements, and per the listing, it makes 1,425 hp (1,063 kilowatts) with 1,671 pound-feet (2,266 Newton-meters) of torque. A beefy Allison five-speed automatic handles the power. There's no mention of performance stats, nor is there a mention of weight. Suffice it to say, it's probably heavy and absurdly fast.

The interior is awash with upgrades as well, not the least of which being cream leather seats. A custom set of gauges keep track of the engine parameters, and naturally, there's a banging stereo system. The truck features air ride suspension, and a plethora of photos in the listing show details of the double dually's history. Considering the low ride height, street-spec tires, and a wheelbase longer than some houses, this is decidedly an on-road pickup.

If it looks familiar to some of you, this custom truck was well-known in the custom scene many years ago when it wore a sharp red/gold two-tone finish. The truck is for sale through consignment with an asking price of $65,000. All kinds of extra photos and details are available through the source link below.