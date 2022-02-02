A recent trademark has been filed by FCA under the Stellantis group at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and it may serve as a clue to what Ram will name its first electric pickup truck.

The trademark was for the name 'Revolution' – filed last January 27, 2022 and discovered by CarBuzz. The trademark application indicates that the name will be used for motor vehicles, specifically passenger trucks.

At this point, the trademark office has only accepted the trademark application but has not yet assigned it to an examiner. The application was also not specific to the mark's font style, size, or color.

Gallery: 2024 Ram 1500 BEV

2 Photos

To recall, Stellantis has confirmed that it will introduce a BEV (battery electric vehicle) version of the Ram 1500 last year. The company announced so in a presentation, with Ram CEO Mike Koval saying that the production of the electric Ram truck will commence in 2024.

The Ram 1500 BEV is set to contend against the Ford F-150 Lightning, Silverado EV, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and eventually, the Tesla Cybertruck.

Ram has not given details about the electric 1500 except for shadowy teasers that you see in the gallery above. As you can see, it has a tall grille, narrow lighting elements, an illuminated badge, and a slim greenhouse. These, however, are expected to change.

Ram may be late for the EV truck party but Koval said that the company is "not following in the footsteps of our competitors."

Of note, Ram may or may not use the Revolution trademark for the electric truck. But given the timeline and the meaning behind that name, there's a huge chance that this will be the case. After all, electric pickups are set to revolutionize the way we see trucks – from hulking, gas-guzzling workhorses to eco-friendly machines.