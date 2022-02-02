There's yet another teaser for the Alfa Romeo Tonale. This time, the company shows off the rear, including a little of the taillights, the emblem, and the Veloce badge. The Italian brand calls the model's launch La Metamorfosi, which means this is the "the metamorphosis" for the Italian marque.

The 14-second video (embedded below) starts with a glimpse of the Alfa Romeo badge with the red taillight behind it and the Tonale emblem underneath these elements. The clip then cuts to the Veloce insignia to identify the vehicle's trim level.

The other teasers for the Tonale show the crossover's grille, the seats and steering wheel, an outline of the front end, and the taillights. If you're tired of these glimpses, the good news is that the vehicle finally debuts at 9:00 AM EST on February 8. Still, the automaker has a few days to release more brief looks at the model.

Gallery: New Alfa Romeo Tonale Spy Shots

Spy shots (like the ones above) offer a better idea of what the Tonale looks like, as opposed to the official teasers. It sports the brand's trademark shield-shaped grille and a broad intake in the lower fascia. In profile, the vehicle has a rounded shape. The back features full-width, wraparound taillights.

Leaked info suggests the Tonale's base engine would be a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder making about 130 horsepower (97 kW). A mild-hybrid version of this powertrain would push the output to around 160 hp (119 kW). The range-topping mill is allegedly a plug-in hybrid with an electric motor powering the rear axle and producing an estimated 240 hp (179 kW).

Following the debut on February 8, expect the Tonale to go on sale in the United States before the end of the year. It fits below the Stelvio in the Alfa lineup, so expect pricing to undercut the bigger crossover, too.