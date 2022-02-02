The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is scheduled to debut sometime this month. We likely won’t learn everything we want to know about the new truck, but a new report from Ford Authority sheds some light on its pricing that we might not otherwise learn until just before the truck goes on sale. The publication reports that the beefed-up Ranger will start at $52,500 when it arrives.

Ford Authority cites “sources familiar with the matter” as the ones who divulged the pricing information, and it’s unclear if the price includes the destination charge. The current Ranger charges $1,295 for it. The price could also change before the truck goes on sale.

Details about the Ranger Raptor are still a mystery, but the truck should arrive with either the twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost from the Bronco or the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Explorer ST. The 2.7-liter produces 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts), while the larger mill makes 400 hp (298 kW). There are also rumors circulating that Ford is planning a hotter, V8-powered Ranger Raptor R, and Ford could take a reserved approach to the regular Ranger Raptor.

Ford revealed the global version of the next-generation Ranger at the end of last year, previewing its new design and upgraded feature set. However, details about the US-bound Ranger have been missing from the conversation. During the truck’s debut, Ford said that it would have more information on the truck’s North American availability later, so there is a lot we still don’t know about the truck in the US.

Ford hasn’t even confirmed if the new Raptor will even go on sale in the US, though keeping the last-generation Ranger Raptor from the US felt like a mistake. However, it was unlikely that US customers would have embraced its diesel engine. If the Ranger Raptor does go on sale in the US for $52,500, it’d be the cheapest way to get a Raptor-badged Ford model.