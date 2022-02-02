Rendering artist Rain Prisk came up with this vision of what a modern Subaru 22B STI would look like. He gives it the clever name Subaru 2022b.

Prisk starts with the latest WRX. He keeps the nose largely the same, except for adding a more prominent splitter. There's a red Subaru badge like on the original 22B, and he also puts an STI emblem on the grille.

Modern Subaru WRX STI 22B Rendering Original Subaru Impreza 22B STi

In another nod to the original, Prisk's car rides on bronze-colored wheels with Y-shaped spokes. Although, he gives them more of a dished design that creates a more aggressive appearance.

Obviously, the major change is that this rendering turns the new WRX into a coupe. In place of the rear doors, Prisk starts the point where the fenders begin to flare outward. The roofline remains the same up to the B-pillar. From there, Prisk gives the top a more angular shape, and it's a good match with the look of the original.

Prisk only renders his Subaru 2022b from the front three-quarter angle, so we can't see the back. He adds the tall wing to the rear deck like on the original model.

Subaru announced the 22B in 1998 to celebrate the brand winning the manufacturer's title in the 1997 World Rally Championship. The company made a limited run of 400 units for the Japanese market. There were also 16 for the UK and 5 for Australia.

The models featured a 2.2-liter turbocharged flat-four engine with forged pistons. Because of the gentleman's agreement among Japanese automakers at the time, the factory reported the output as 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). Although, the actual figure is likely higher than that. It made 268 pound-feet (363 Newton-meters or 37.0 kilogram‐force meters) of torque.

The five-speed manual gearbox received a strengthened main shaft and second gear. The model also received a twin-plate ceramic-metal clutch.

Today, the 22B is highly collectible and can easily fetch six-figure prices.