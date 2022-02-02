With three new electric vehicles coming within a few years, it's safe to say Polestar has its work cut out for it. That doesn't mean Volvo's EV spinoff is ignoring the only model it has on sale today following the demise of the plug-in hybrid 1 coupe. After the one-off Experimental Polestar 2 from the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Swedish marque is back with another unique creation based on its Tesla Model 3 rival.

While last year's concept explored the idea of a track-focused Polestar 2 with a lowered and stiffer suspension, the new Arctic Circle is exactly the opposite. It sits 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) higher than the production model and boasts 19-inch OZ Racing wheels wrapped around in studded winter tires. The 245/35 R19 rubber incorporates no fewer than 490 studs per tire.

Gallery: Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Concept

27 Photos

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle is based on the Long Range Dual Motor version and benefits from a multitude of upgrades, including three-way Öhlins dampers 30 percent softer than the standard set. Four-piston Brembo brakes were taken from the optional Performance Pack and the car is now rocking a launch control system activated by using the shift paddles on the steering wheel.

If there’s something the Experimental and Arctic Circle have in common is that both pack more power than a regular Polestar 2. The new one-off had its pair of electric motors massaged to unlock 469 hp (350 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. If the numbers seem familiar, that's because a new OTA update for the production car can match that output. To go along with the extra oomph, the electric liftback looks slightly more aggressive with rally car-inspired goodies such as extra lights and a carbon fiber skid plate for better underbody protection.

To round off the package, Polestar fitted the 2 Arctic Circle with a rear-mounted recovery strap and put a carbon fiber snow shovel in the cargo area. We should also mention the body-hugging Recaro bucket seats in the front with a charcoal finish and a custom body finish with a matte gray and white livery.

As neat as the car might be, the Swedes don't have any plans for a production version. The idea behind the one-off build was to showcase a Polestar 2 built for winter rallying. Joakim Rydholm is the company's chief chassis engineer and also a trophy-winning rally driver, so he certainly knows a thing or two about rally cars. He is also a promoter of fine-tuning future vehicles in harsh environments as it's the case with the Arctic Circle.