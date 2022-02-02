With the DBX707, Aston Martin launched its most powerful sport utility vehicle. The DBX family is currently the brand’s best-selling nameplate and we have very few reasons to believe this will change anytime soon. This brings the inevitable question - is the Gaydon-based automaker planning other SUVs? It turns out the answer is negative.

Tobias Moers, Aston Martin CEO, confirmed the marque won’t launch any other utility models. Moers was happy to answer a few of our questions during a roundtable for the new DBX707 and we really wanted to know whether the DBX could get a smaller or a larger brother.

"Smaller? There's nothing we're going to go and compete with. And long wheelbase? Probably not the area when it comes to the merger of performance and ultra-luxury, so we'll leave the long wheelbase with other people," Moers explained. Simple and clear - no more SUVs from Aston Martin.

But what about the promised comeback of the Lagonda? Former CEO Andy Palmer told journalists back in February 2020 that an EV version of the Lagonda could be launched after 2025, and it seems that the new boss has similar plans. Without going into specific details or an exact time schedule, Moers said the return of the Lagonda is “further down the road.”

"We’ll keep it on the side. We have to come to a clear understanding of what Aston Martin stands for, for the future. This [Lagonda] does something with the brand, so we have to settle that down and we have to create a new understanding of Aston Martin, being competitive, being on the forefront of technology, being the pinnacle of performance, and setting a benchmark or competing in that benchmark. So probably further down the road, but not at the moment," Moers told us.