In the waning days of widespread internal combustion power, Aston Martin could become the sole caretaker of production-spec V12 engines. With many high-end automakers announcing the end of such engines in just a couple of years, Aston Martin plans to hold onto its twelve-lunger for as long as possible. But even that love affair can't last forever.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the new DBX707 debut, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers waxed poetic about the company's V12 but still recognized the writing is on the wall.

"It depends on the regulations. You’re not going to create a new V12; that’s not going to happen," he said. "So we keep the V12, we do small tweaks on the V12, but if it's 2026 or 2027, it doesn’t matter."

The regulations he mentions are the forthcoming Euro 7 emissions standards for Europe, which are expected to go into effect in 2025. The strict requirements essentially rule out any high-output, naturally aspirated V12 engines for production use. Moers explained that many automakers with V12s have a life cycle ending around 2024 or 2025, matching up with the Euro 7 timeline. Aston Martin may have a bit more life in its program, but not much.

"Why should we get rid of it for the time being?" said Moers. "You have aficionados for the V12, but you’re going to see a different lineup for the future for the V12. Does it still exist beyond 2026? I don’t know, I'm not sure. With Euro 7, the V12 comes to an end anyway. But keep it in place on a parallel path, move it up with electrification. Why not?"

Of course, the insane Aston Martin Valkyrie features a screaming 6.5-liter V12 sourced from Cosworth. There's also the upcoming V12 Vantage, which will be "the final descendent of its lineage" according to Aston Martin's website. So enjoy it while it lasts, but sadly, the V12's lifetime is now measured in years, not decades.