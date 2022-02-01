When Mother Nature attacks, there's nothing anyone can do save for getting out of harm's way. That's the good news in this shocking video from Malaysia – there were no reported injuries resulting from this massive landslide. But five cars were swallowed up by the Earth in the blink of an eye.

The landslide happened on January 25 in the town of Seri Kembangan, located just south of Kuala Lumpur. Reports from the region say heavy rain inundated the area, causing a drain to burst. The water eroded land next to the road, and as this TikTok video from The Weather Channel shows, the consequences were dramatic.

It wasn't an unexpected collapse, however. There were already cracks in the road prior to the leak, and after the drain failure, the cracks widened. People began moving cars from the area in preparation for a possible collapse; reports say as many as 10 cars were in the danger zone, and we see five still parked near the edge when the landslide occurs. One driver narrowly escaped the plunge, moving what looks like an older Hyundai Tiburon seconds before the ground gave away. The person jumps out of the car just in time to see three others fall into the pit.

This certainly isn't the first time we've seen sinkholes and landslides capture vehicles, though it usually happens without warning. Last year a small car-sized sinkhole swallowed an entire hatchback in India, but arguably the most famous incident is the sinkhole that opened up beneath the National Corvette Museum in 2014, sending eight historic 'Vettes to their doom.

As for Seri Kembangan, damage to the area is being assessed and repairs are being planned.