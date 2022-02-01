BMW announced in August 2020 that it would offer a proper M3 Touring wagon for the first time, noting that the car was in the early stages of a two-year development process. That means 2022 is the year we should see the long-roofed model debut, but, to be honest, the car looked production-ready in the very first spy shots.

A new video shows BMW wasn’t lying about its lengthy development process, capturing the M3 wagon slipping and sliding around a snow-covered test track. The video only captures a portion of the M3’s track time before showing the wagon driving on public roads.

The camera captures the car’s throaty exhaust note on more than one occasion. However, BMW insists on keeping the car covered under a camouflaged wrap, even though we don’t expect to find any big design surprises hiding underneath.

The powertrain, much like the car’s design, isn’t much of a secret. The BMW will use the brand’s familiar twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that produces 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque in the M3 Competition. The engine will pair with BMW’s eight-speed gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive, and there won’t be a manual available.

The M3 Touring is arriving alongside the mid-cycle update for the 3 Series, so it will have some updates over the current M3. The wagon will adopt the brand’s dash-spanning, side-by-side screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display.

BMW hasn’t said when we would see the updated 3 Series, but it should debut this year along with the M3 Touring. Sadly, the wagon won’t reach the US. BMW said that the high cost of homologating the car to US safety standards would cost too much to justify bringing the model here. Its arrival now suggests it will have a short run before the next-generation 3 Series arrives, and there might not be a new wagon to replace the one we’re getting.