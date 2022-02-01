Lexus has a few new photos of the upcoming RZ 450e electric crossover as part of the brand's announcement of its 2021 global sales. The EV has a full debut this spring.

The additional photos give us a better look at the side and rear of the RZ 450e. In profile, the vehicle has a striking similarity to the Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra that share the same e-TNGA platform (see comparison below). The Lexus has a black C-pillar that makes the design look a little sleeker.

Lexus RZ 450e Toyota bZ4x Subaru Solterra

At the back, the Lexus has completely different styling than the upcoming Toyota and Subaru electric crossovers. Rather than two prongs from the taillights wrapping around the side, the RZ 450e has a simple, elegant strip that comes to a point on the rear fenders. There is also an outlet in the fascia behind the tires.

Lexus RZ 450e Toyota bZ4x Subaru Solterra

Lexus previously only showed the front of the RZ 450e. It features a fresh take on the brand's spindle grille that has an opening in the lower section and vertical inlets on each side. Sharp creases in the nose and a pointed shape for the headlights give the vehicle an aggressive face.

There are no interior images of the Lexus EV yet. The marque's premium positioning likely means there would be better tech and nicer materials than the products from Toyota and Subaru.

The RZ 450e's powertrain remains a mystery. The bZ4X and Solterra are available with a total of 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) from an electric motor powering each axle, but that output seems a bit low for the Lexus to us.

We also don't have battery details RZ 450e. The bZ4X is available with a 72.8-kilowatt-hour pack.

Lexus delivered 760,012 vehicles in 2021, which was 6 percent more than in 2020. North America was the brand's largest market with a volume of approximately 332,000 units there. China was in second place with around 227,000 deliveries.

Lexus also saw a new record for deliveries of electrified vehicles at around 260,000 vehicles, which was up 10 percent over last year. By 2030, the company is pushing all of its sales to be from fully electric vehicles in Europe, North America, and China.