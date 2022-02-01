It's been over a year since we first spotted Porsche testing a high-riding 911. From the start, it was pretty obvious what the company was developing, but details have been scarce. A new, unofficial rendering takes what we've seen so far and attempts to predict what Porsche will reveal. However, we already know the most significant change that's coming to the model, which could coincide with the 911 receiving its mid-cycle refresh.

It's difficult for an automaker to hide a taller suspension with some camouflage and cladding, so the rendering doesn't have much to reveal. It looks like a high-riding 911; however, the rendering does show off the design changes the model could receive. The rendering shows the 911 with extra cladding around the wheel wells and along the sills. The coupe also wears a new front bumper design that Porsche has kept hidden in our spy shots, which we'll see on the upcoming 911 refresh, too.

We still don't know what kind of powertrain Porsche will put in the model, though the current thinking believes that it will come from the Carreras 4S. It's an all-wheel-drive setup paired to a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 443 horsepower (329 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (528 Newton-meters) of torque. Porsche could tweak those power figures for the Dakar, or the powertrain could get a boost alongside the mid-cycle freshening.

There are at least two things we still don't know about the new 911 – its official name and its debut date. We expect the 911 Dakar – or 911 Safari – to debut at some point this year. It could break cover alongside the rest of the refreshed 911 lineup. However, this feels a bit more special, and the company could host a dedicated event. Porsche is out here showing you don't need always need a crossover.