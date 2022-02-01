The truck wars are intensifying as Toyota is ready to take on the Ford F-150 Limited with its upmarket Capstone trim level for the fullsize pickup truck. Unveiled about three weeks ago, the luxurious version has been assigned a price tag of $73,530 before destination charges. It's the only flavor of the fullsize pickup truck to cross the $70,000 threshold and costs $6,725 more than the second-most expensive trim, the off-road-oriented TRD Pro.

How does it stack up against its rival from Dearborn? Although $73,530 doesn’t make it affordable by any stretch of the imagination, it’s still considerably cheaper than the F-150 Limited. Ford is asking $79,660 for the Power Boost Full Hybrid V6 with 4x4, thus making the Capstone a little over $6,100 more attainable.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

13 Photos

On the flip side, you do lose some of the efficiency the electrified truck from Ford is able to deliver. The EPA has rated the F-150 Power Boost 4x4 at 23 miles per gallon, regardless of whether we're talking city or highway. As for the Tundra Capstone, Toyota estimates it will return 19 mpg city and 22 mpg highway for a combined fuel economy of 21 mpg. We'll have to wait for EPA's official numbers for a more accurate comparison.

Offered exclusively with the hybrid powertrain, the Tundra Capstone gets a heavy dose of chrome and massive 22-inch wheels or the largest Toyota has ever put on the truck. It comes only in CrewMax configuration with a 5.5-foot bed and can be had with several paint schemes, including this Wind Chill Pearl.

From automatically deployable running boards and perforated leather to a panoramic moonroof and acoustic glass for the front doors, the Capstone is lavishly equipped. That said, Toyota will charge you more for the rear self-leveling air suspension and 360-degree cameras, meaning you can drive up the price furthermore.

The fanciest Tundra of them all will arrive at dealers this spring, complete with 437 horsepower, 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters), a towing capacity of 10,340 pounds, and a payload capacity of 1,485 pounds.