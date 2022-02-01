Just about a week ago, BMW introduced the refreshed 8 Series family (see the related links below), which consists of the 8 Series Coupe, Cabriolet, and Gran Coupe. Now, Alpina is ready to unveil its updated B8 Gran Coupe, which follows the same direction of only minor changes like its Bavarian siblings. Sales will begin from July this year at a starting price of €162,100 or about $182,505 at the current exchange rates.

In terms of visual modifications, there’s not much to report. The B8 Gran Coupe receives a new illuminated grille on the front fascia and exclusive green and blue exterior finishes. Alternatively, Alpina customers can choose from a wide range of BMW and BMW Individual paint finishes. The 20-spoke wheels are a typical Alpina job and are available with 245/35 ZR21 front and 285/30 ZR21 rear Pirelli tires. You can also order a second set of 20-inch wheels with the same design for your winter set.

Gallery: 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

17 Photos

Get inside the cabin and you’ll find the same dual-screen setup as seen in the facelifted 8 Series family. The B8 Gran Coupe comes as standard with the new 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional display replacing the old 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Illuminated Alpina door sills and iDrive Controller in crystal glass with a lazered Alpina logo give the interior a more refined look. Last but not least, the automaker says each steering wheel is hand-finished with natural leather.

There are no changes under the hood where the B8 Gran Coupe carries over with a modified version of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. In this application, it delivers 621 horsepower (457 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, the stylish sedan can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically governed at 201 mph (324 kph).

If the standard color and material combos available for the updated B8 Gran Coupe don’t suit your needs, Alpina will happily offer you countless customization options. Exterior colors, leather options, and interior trim can be specified at Alpina’s workshop. It's important to note that the pricing details mentioned in this article apply to the German market. We are waiting for information regarding the US market.