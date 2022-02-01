Alfa Romeo seems to be very excited about the debut of the new Tonale. The Italian manufacturer is eager to show us its brand new product, though it has to wait exactly one more week until the full reveal. Until then, Alfa will apparently keep showing us little portions of the crossover, and today we have not one but two new teasers to share with you.

Both of these short clips were posted on social media - one on Facebook and one on Twitter. The first video hints at the design of the front fascia and the three-dimensional grille pattern. Alfa’s Scudetto shield, which takes a central place on the grille, unveils its new shape which is an evolution over what we know from the Giulia and Stelvio.

The other short clip takes us to the cabin and shows us a small part of the driver's seat with an embroidered Alfa Romeo logo and contrasting red stitching over black leather. We also get to see the steering wheel, which features two different materials - fine leather on the outer ring and perforated leather on the inside. Last but not least, the teaser also shows us the Italian flag as a small badge on what appears to be one of the side mirrors.

We’ve seen the Tonale testing on public roads a number of times already and we pretty much know everything about the way it will look. However, the little design elements that Alfa is teasing remain invisible to the eye thanks to the disguise, which leaves at least a little excitement for the full and official debut.

We don’t know what will hide under the hood, but there is speculation about a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, similar to the one found in the Tonale concept. The Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus UX, and Mercedes-Benz GLA competitor was confirmed to get a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain and there could be additional electrified or traditional combustion engines available.