Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place.

According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.

The title of the patent application pretty much explains itself; Ford wants to magnetize truck bed floors. As explained in the entirety of the 10-page document, it will be used to retain cargo or attachment devices.

Of note, several aftermarket solutions have been out there to solve the mentioned cargo loading problems. However, most of them offer magnetized crates or other external devices instead of magnetizing the bed itself. Ford's patent includes up to six magnetic points on the bed, which can be turned on or off via in-cabin controls or through an app on a smartphone.

The interaction between the electromagnets to create a perfect cargo-holding solution has been explained in the patent documents. MC&T also discovered a second part of the patent wherein the magnetic tie-downs are likely to be used on Ford SUVs and vans.

As far as we know, this is the first time we've heard of an automaker actually considering the use of magnets for cargo holding, and there are plenty of reasons for that.

Electromagnets aren't exactly friendly with other electronic and mechanical features that can be found underneath trucks. For this new tech to work, Ford should find a way to shield the other parts of its trucks from the magnetic field.

As always, patents and trademark applications don't always make it on production. They are, however, an indication that these automakers are working day and night to find solutions to practical problems, no matter how mundane they sound to some.

So what do you think? Is this something that you'd want to have in your truck in the future? Let us know your thoughts below.