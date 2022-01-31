Going off-road in a vehicle capable of actually handling it is a blast. It might not excite those who enjoy full-throttled flybys of 1,000-horsepower supercars, but there's a certain thrill to expertly navigating treacherous terrain at a crawl, squeezing around gnarled trees and jagged rocks. But things can go wrong at 5 miles per hour or 155 mph, and a new TikTok captures a low-speed tragedy where a Jeep Gladiator fails to ford a stream.

The driver slowly inches into the water, inching toward a drop-off before realigning the truck. The driver first lowers the front driver side tire, followed by the passenger side. The bottom of the truck looks precariously close to a bit of the river floor jutting out. The truck's rear driver side tire drops, but as the driver attempts to lower the last wheel, the rock jutting out appears to catch the rear bumper and undercarriage.

The truck's final resting spot has the rear tires dangling in the water, but they are unable to reach the solid ground, or the truck is truly stuck on the rock and it can’t muster enough power to dislodge it. The tires look mere inches away from rescuing the truck. The driver tries to drive away, but the tires just spin, sending water flying into the air just before the TikTok ends. The truck might have made it if it weren't for that piece of rock sticking out.

The drop doesn't look that steep, but measuring the water's depth is never easy. Hopefully, the incident didn't cause too much damage. It could just need a new rear bumper. The Jeep Gladiator has a 43.6-degree approach angle and a 26-degree departure angle from the factory, though Jeep owners love to modify their vehicle so that it could be different on this truck.