Nissan announced last month that brand ambassador and actress Brie Larson would star in its Super Bowl LVI commercial this year. However, she’s absent from the latest teasers that preview an “action-packed, comedy-thriller movie” called Thrill Driver. It looks like the commercial will parody the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

The stars we do see are Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, and Eugene Levy. Levy is the long-haired pilot behind the wheel of the 2023 Nissan Z. He stars in one of two teasers that Nissan released today. The short clip shows Levy being chased by black-dressed men on motorcycles and a mean-looking mid-90s GM F-body. The car looks like a mashup between a Camaro and a Firebird, but it’s the bad guy nonetheless.

The second teaser is much shorter than the first. It shows Bautista and Gurira on a motorcycle, playing The Pointman and The Hotshot, respectively, trying to outrun more faceless baddies. While Larson isn’t in either of the teasers that we know of, Nissan says that she’ll have a “lead role” in the ad, though we all know the real star of the commercial will be Levy’s luscious head of hair.

Also missing from this ad was the Nissan Ariya, which the company had announced would also make an appearance in the commercial. The Ariya debuted in 2020, and it’s an all-electric crossover that should be on sale before the end of the year. The Z will likely arrive first, though, as it’s supposed to begin reaching dealer lots sometime this spring, giving the company two wildly different products.

We could get another teaser before the commercial airs and, much like trailers for feature-length movies, get way more of the ad’s plot. Nissan also announced that it’s running a contest to give away a brand-new 2023 Nissan Z. The contest runs now through February 15.

