It was already announced officially that the Renault Kadjar won’t get a new generation. Instead, the French manufacturer will replace it with a similarly-sized crossover wearing the Austral moniker. We've seen our fair share of spy photos and teasers with the new model and now it’s time to take one final unofficial yet fully revealing look at the Kadjar’s replacement.

The renderings below depict the potential final look of the Austral and come courtesy of our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru. We believe these digital drawings are at least 90 percent accurate, roughly speaking, but we will have to wait until the official debut to see what changes will be applied to the real car compared to these renderings.

Gallery: Renault Austral renderings

2 Photos

If you find the Austral somewhat familiar, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The crossover will share many design components with the Megane E-Tech Electric and will even feature an almost identical cabin layout with a massive 24.3-inch screen. The automaker promises Google Maps and Google Search in addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 30 liters of cargo volume will be spread across different storage compartments around the cabin.

The Austral will be launched as a more conventionally-oriented model than the Megane E-Tech Electric. Or, simply put, the two will have similar dimensions and features but the Austral will be available with combustion engines and hybrids. Speaking of which, similar to the new Nissan Qashqai, we don’t expect to see a diesel engine in the lineup. Instead, pure gas and electrified options should be available.

We don’t expect many more official and unofficial previews of the new Austral as the debut is probably just around the corner. Renault wants to have the new model on sale in Europe this spring, which probably means we will see it make its full debut in just a few weeks from now.