We will admit that we're still having a difficult time adjusting to the idea Alpine will become an all-electric brand in just a few years. In the meantime, Renault's performance brand is still selling a sports car from the "old guard" by offering the A110. The mid-engined coupe was recently updated for the 2022 model year, which came along with a minor bump in output for the range-topping version.

Featured here in a video from Motorsport Magazine, the A110 S now pushes out 300 horsepower and 340 Newton-meters (251 pound-feet) of torque or 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) more than before. It still boasts the turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine shared with the Renault Megane RS, linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear axle. What do these numbers deliver in a real-life acceleration test?

Alpine says the 2022 A110 S needs four and a half seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), which seems just about right after seeing this video. Even though the engine is only a four-pot unit with a small displacement, the performance is quite impressive thanks to the vehicle's low curb weight. The more potent S tips the scales at 1,102 to 1,140 kilograms (2,429 to 2,513 pounds) depending on the level of equipment. It makes it only slightly heavier than the sports car praised for its low weight, the Mazda MX-5.

The French performance coupe went on to accelerate until 124 mph (200 km/h), but it had way more in it since Alpine says the S model will top out at 171 mph (275 km/h). Unlocking the maximum velocity is achieved by going for the optional aerodynamic kit, which comes along with various body tweaks for better airflow. With the 2022MY changes, the Porsche Cayman competitor also gained body-hugging racing seats.

Already on sale in some parts of Europe, the A110 S retails from €71,500 at home in France where the Cayman S costs €72,862. Though choice indeed.