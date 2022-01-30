The Nissan GT-R is the perfect supercar to tour around Germany. Don’t believe us? Well then maybe this video from YouTuber AutoTopNL will change your mind. In this unique POV film, we have the unique opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat of an R35 Nissan GT-R Nismo as it tackles some backroads in Germany. There’s also an acceleration test and top speed run on the Autobahn to make sure you get the full German driving experience. Now sit back, relax, and pretend you’re driving Nissan’s top-of-the-line supercar on a perfect sunny German day.

The R35 Nissan GT-R has had quite a career lasting longer than most icons without any career-ending scandals. Since its debut in 2009, the R35 Nissan GT-R has evolved to become better in every measurable way. The Nissan GT-R Nismo is the top trim for this Japanese supercar that adds a host of track-focused enhancements. The 3.8-liter V6 engine features a pair of turbochargers lifted from the Nissan GT-R GT3 racecar for both reliability and performance. The result is a V6 that produces 600 horsepower (447 Kilowatts).

To keep this powerful engine in check, Nissan added a set of Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes for added stopping power and increased on track longevity. Lightweight forged wheels and a revised suspension setup help round out the Nismo package. Nissan also used advanced bonding adhesives to improve the rigidity of the GT-Rs chassis.

Nissan also added a carbon fiber hood, roof, and front fenders to reduce weight and lower the GT-Rs center of gravity. The aero of the Nissan GT-R Nismo is also tweaked for increased downforce thanks to a new front end and massive carbon fiber rear wing. The result is a track-focused supercar that can still have fun on backroads.