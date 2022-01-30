There is no need to guess when Alfa Romeo will unveil the Tonale subcompact crossover. After all, it set the debut for February 8. That means it's a little over a week before we get to see the Tonale without the camouflage. But just because the launch date is set, it doesn't mean the Italian automaker won't put out any more teasers.

Alfa Romeo posted yet another video preview of the Tonale via its Twitter account. But instead of showing more of its exterior, we're treated to close-ups of the interior and one minor design detail. That said, you won't see much as it's composed of tight shots of the steering wheel, headrest, and the Italian flag somewhere on its body. Those snapshots don't say much about the crossover's look, but at least there are spy shots to give us more details.

Gallery: New Alfa Romeo Tonale Spy Shots

The most recent spy photos show a glimpse of the instrument cluster and the center stack. The Tonale has a digital instrument cluster with displays that resemble analog dials. That detail is backed up by the previous teaser Alfa Romeo that shows its multi-function 'Cannocchiale' cluster. We also see the free-floating infotainment screen and what appears to be the main menu.

As for the exterior, spy shots show a curvy-looking body with upswept rear windows and a rakish tailgate. The crossover features distinct LED daytime running lights reminiscent of the 159 and SZ. It also has a Stelvio-inspired front bumper and a more angular 'shield' on the grille.

The company is tight-lipped regarding powertrain details, but it might have a turbocharged 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid like the concept shown in 2019. Other engine options may include a turbo-four, a mild-hybrid, and a compact turbodiesel. Once this model is released, it will be up against similarly sized crossovers such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus UX, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.