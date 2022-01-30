One of the things the folks at Carwow are best known for is its drag races. But this time around, it's taking a break from all the runway action for a tug-of-war match. For this round, it's all about full-sized American pick-ups, namely the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, and the Ram pick-up. The trio also represents the three ways you can power these load-luggers.

Representing the traditional, large-capacity V8 gas engine is the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Z71. Mind you, Carwow brought the previous generation for this test. That means it has the 6.2-liter L86 V8 that's good for 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a factory towing capacity of up to 12,500 lbs (5,667 kilograms).

Waving the flag for turbo power is the previous-generation Ford F-150 Raptor. The Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 punches out 450 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque; the same one used in the current model. The towing capacity is rated at 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms). That figure is significantly less than the standard model's 13,200-pound (5,987-kilogram) capacity. It should be interesting to see if the Raptor can overcome that disadvantage.

The final contender here is the Ram pick-up, and Carwow managed to get the current generation for the match. Specifically, it's the 3500 model with the high-output version of the 6.7-liter, inline-six turbodiesel. The lone diesel representative packs 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Newton-meters) of torque. Because of all that torque, its towing capacity is easily the best of the trio at 37,090 lbs (16,824 kilograms).

The pulling match between the Silverado Z71 and F-150 Raptor was closer than expected despite the latter's towing capacity disadvantage. However, the Ram 3500's torque meant it could effortlessly drag either truck in the match. So to spice things up a bit, Carwow hooked up both the Silverado and F-150 to the Ram to see if it can still win. We won't spoil the rest of the video for you, but we'll say the Ram put up a fight.