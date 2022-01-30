The E36 generation of the BMW 3 Series came in various forms. It was initially produced as a sedan and a coupe, while a convertible version was introduced a few years after. It was then offered as a five-door wagon called Touring and a three-door hatchback called the 3 Series Compact in 1994. Heck, we even saw an E36 pickup conversion from last year and we thought it's awesome.

So what's missing? A full-blooded off-roader, you might say. Well, look no further as one dirt-loving BMW 3 Series is up for grabs at Vavato – and it looks straight out of a Mad Max casting audition.

Gallery: BMW E36 Off-Roader For Sale

17 Photos

Nicknamed the "Stamptertje," this converted red 3er was born as a 318is coupe. It's powered by BMW's M42 gasoline engine, producing 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 129 pound-feet (175 Newton-meters) of torque when it was launched. A new clutch and a hydraulic handbrake have been added for this particular car.

Needless to say, this 3er gets a custom set of suspensions for off-road use. At the front, it has raising blocks, modified wishbones, and E92 steering arms. The rear half gets E46 springs with coilover blocks, camber arms, and shock absorbers from the BMW X3. All wheels are wrapped in mud-terrain tires.

As you can see, modifications include a waterproof snorkel and a custom exhaust system. It also has a custom-made push bar at the front and back, while a roll cage is found on the outside to protect passengers.

Honestly, this BMW E36 off-roader doesn't look at its tip-top shape, and rightfully so as its current owners sure had lots of fun with it. But in case you're interested, the starting bid is at 1,300 euros or around $1,448 with the current exchange rates. You have until February 4 to bid for this car via the source link below.