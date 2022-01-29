Do you need an all-weather mid-engine supercar? Well, then maybe the upcoming C8 Corvette Z06 is the car for you. Recently a test mule was spotted testing out its capabilities during a snowy test run earlier this week. This track-oriented supercar isn’t afraid of a few snowflakes, based on testing, it can easily handle snowy roads.

The C8 Corvette has taken the surprisingly practical Corvette ethos and applied it to the mid-engine layout synonymous with supercars. In classic Corvette fashion, the base car is only the beginning as we recently had the opportunity to see the all-new C8 Corvette Z06 reveal and enjoy rumors of the upcoming E-Ray Hybrid Corvette.

The car spotted in this particular snowy test is a curious mix of based car and Z06. The rear of the C8 sports the same exhaust system as the base car while the front end benefits from Z06 styling. To confuse viewers, even more, the exhaust note is clearly that of the flat-plane crank V8 used in the Z06. It’s worth mentioning that the Corvette Z06’s engine is one of the greatest internal combustion engines ever built.

The 5.5-liter V8 engine in the Z06 revs to 8,600rpm and produces 670 horsepower (500 Kilowatts) and 460 lb-ft (623 Newton Meters) of torque. This perfect V8 is mated to the same 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission found in the normal C8 Corvette which has proven to be a fantastic transmission on both the road and track.

Would you drive your C8 Corvette in the snow? Or would you keep your Vette stored in the garage during the winter months? In the case of C8 development, it's great to know that prototype cars were developed with all-weather performance in mind to allow owners to enjoy their Corvette every single day regardless of the weather.