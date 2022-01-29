Barn finds are cool. Seeing an old waiting to be restored by a deserving car nut is such a delight. But what's cooler than a barn find? That's right – a massive barn find that houses nearly 40 classic muscle cars.

That's what we have here, thanks to YouTube's digitalpizza. The video embedded atop this page is over 41 minutes long, though, but it is possibly one of the biggest barn finds we've ever seen in the US.

The barn find featured above was located in Oklahoma. There were five buildings visited, housing a total of 39 cars. More importantly, the cars stored were classic Chevrolet muscle cars. If you're in the market right now for a base project car, this should get you up and giddy.

Some of the cars showcased were rare, while some included boat-loads of GM-branded car parts. The first building hosted spare parts from wall to wall, among them are several new old stock (NOS) sheet metal components for 1969 Chevy Camaro and 1970 Chevelle.

Probably the coolest cars here were the 1968 and 1969 Chevy Camaro in SS and Z/28 models. There's Chevy Chevelle SS, as well, which should be a perfect base car for a classic drag racer.

There were some restored vehicles seen in one of the buildings. They stood side-by-side with a 1968 Camaro SS 396 L78. Other collector bits included vintage automotive signage, along with random car parts like mirrors, engine blocks, dashboards, and lights, among many others.

As mentioned, here's to hoping that you have over 40 minutes to spare. The footage involved a lot of look-sees but if you're looking for something, it never hurts to spend time going through these loads of stuff at the comfort of your home.