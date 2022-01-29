Rolls-Royce is synonymous with bespoke creations. This year, the latest to have come out of Goodwood is called the Phantom Orchid – a one-off masterpiece made especially for Singapore. This is the second vehicle commissioned for the first-world Asian country, following the SG50 Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost that celebrated the country’s 50th Anniversary.

Known as the Lion City, Singapore's national flower is a hybrid orchid known as the Vanda 'Miss Joaquim.' For Rolls-Royce, the orchid was selected as an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty, and strength.

Rolls-Royce chose the long-wheelbase Phantom as the blank canvas for this one-off creation. The company said that it took Bespoke Collective two years to create the Phantom Orchid through a collaborative effort of designers, craftspeople, and artisans.

"Our concept envisaged a balanced yet progressive design, which echoes the values of the Singapore region. The orchid is seen in many facets of Asian life, a reminder that the resilient adapt and thrive regardless of the evolving environment," said Michael Bryden, Lead Designer, Rolls-Royce Bespoke. Bryden was also the lead designer of the SG50 Bespoke Ghost.

What sets the Phantom Orchid apart is the delicate design applied in the cabin through the hands of UK-based artist and textile designer Helen Amy Murray. The Phantom features a Gallery that shows artworks and objects of self-expression inside the car.

In the case of the Phantom Orchid, Murray created a unique, hand-sculpted silk artwork behind a pure glass that runs uninterrupted across the car's fascia. Partnered with Grace White, Havana, and Smoke Grey with Dark Olive stitching, the interior wants to evoke elegance and serenity.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer Yohan Benchetrit created orchid-inspired picnic table inserts for the rear cabin, further complementing the whole theme.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid comes with a unique exterior paint of Arctic White with a tint of violet. It's combined with fine glass particles for a pearlescent finish.

Rolls-Royce hasn't disclosed the price of its latest one-off creation.