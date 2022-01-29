Ford announced that it's developing a new concept that allows you to play 'Escape Room' inside a Mustang Mach-E. Just like the popular interactive game, Ford wants vehicle occupants to solve clues and follow instructions to complete missions.

The Mustang Mach-E 'Escape Room' Concept uses the in-vehicle tech features. The game allows the Mustang crossover to control some parts of the vehicle – such as air-conditioning, speakers, and electric seats – to enhance the immersive elements of the game.

Though still currently a concept, the Blue Oval gives us a preview through a short video embedded atop this page.

As you can see in the demo, the spy-themed game wanted the occupants to complete a mission. Beyond the riddles, the task was to deliver a package in this case, with instructions provided via the infotainment system. The game is installed on an iOS device that communicates with the vehicle using Apple’s CarPlay and an internally developed piece of hardware and software.

As a safety net, no features outside of the heaters and speakers are controlled if the electric crossover is in motion. Plus, the 'players' may go out of the vehicle anytime without forfeiting, unlike the game that it's based on.

"This is a bit of fun that has a serious side, as it shows just what could be possible with the technology we have in cars today," explained Carsten Starke, technical expert interior materials & customer experience, Ford Research & Advanced Engineering, Ford of Europe. "Having the ability to create interaction between vehicle and driver could open up new ways to explore other possibilities in the future, like an interactive owner's manual or even driver coaching."

Don't look for the game in your Mustang Mach-E, though. Ford said that it's still purely a working concept at this point. It was developed to showcase how people can get familiar with vehicle features through gaming.