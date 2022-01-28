Cupra continues to grow beyond the SEAT badge. The high-performance sub-brand has just introduced a new Leon hot hatch almost two years ago but it's determined to spike its appeal. Introducing, the Cupra Leon VZ Cup – the new range-topper that pays tribute to Cupra Racing's Cup Competition models. If you're into the Spanish brand's motorsports division, you already know that the theme here is copper.

The Cupra Leon VZ Cup is available for both hatchback and wagon body types. The interior and exterior updates serve as a distinction from the standard Cupra Leon models, though don't expect performance upgrades to the already exciting five-door cars.

Gallery: Cupra Leon VZ Cup

7 Photos

On the outside, the Cupra Leon VZ Cup comes with various aerodynamic upgrades, including a carbon fiber rear spoiler in copper finish and Dark Alu side skirts. Copper carbon fiber side mirror caps are available as an option, which matches the set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The copper wheels are wrapped in Bridgestone performance tires.

The seats, steering wheel, and dashboard are all dressed in either Genuine Black or Petrol Blue leather, but adornments are still in – well, you guessed it right – copper. This was first introduced in the Audi-powered Cupra Formentor VZ5 crossover. The Cup bucket seats are mounted low in the cabin to maximize space and according to the brand, to a more ergonomic position.

The Cupra Leon's powertrain options are untouched in the new VZ Cup trim. That means you can have the exclusive range-topper in PHEV form – the turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine paired to an electric motor for a total output of 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque.

The Cupra Leon AWD wagon is still the most powerful member of the lineup, powered by a turbo 2.0-liter TSI mill that makes 306 hp (228 kW) with the same amount of torque as the PHEV. Unfortunately, a manual gearbox is still a no-show for the Leon line.

Cupra will start deliveries of the Leon VZ Cup by March 2022, entering production this week at the brand’s Martorell facilities.