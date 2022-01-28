Alpine has big plans for the next few years as the brand turns toward electric vehicles, which includes expanding its lineup. The company reiterated today that it plans to offer three all-new EVs by 2026, but Alpine also provided a few details about what we should expect, announcing that a new crossover is in the works as well.

It's called the GT X-Over, and maybe the name will change before production kicks off, which is supposed to start by 2025. Alpine will build the crossover at its factory in Dieppe, which will adapt to accommodate the latest CMF-EV platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The platform also underpins the new Nissan Ariya electric crossover, so there could be similarities between the two. With the crossover's announcement, the factory also gets a new name – Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé.

Last year, Renault teased its electrification efforts, hinting that a crossover could be one of three electric models destined for the Alpine brand. 2021 also saw Alpine team up with Lotus to develop an electric sports car riding on a Lotus-developed modular platform. It will be a new version of the A110, and it's the second of the three EVs we're expecting. The last is a hatchback, which Alpine calls a "compact car," and could be a sporty version of the Renault 5.

Like many EV plans from automakers, Alpine's will take a few years to become a reality. Alpine says that GT X-Over production will start by 2025, though we don't expect deliveries to commence until sometime that year. It will lead the company's EV charge, with the Lotus-Alpine sports car arriving in 2026. The company's plans can change between now and then, but its effort is getting underway now. We'll keep an eye out for more details in the coming months and years.

