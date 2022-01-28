Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron features split headlights. It rides on the PPE platform, like the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow

12 Photos

This M3 Touring wears the Competition badge, hinting that it uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

17 Photos

These shots offer a great look into the M4 CSL's cabin. It features thickly bolstered seats with carbon fiber trim.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL Up Close Spy Photos

11 Photos

We are fairly certain this is the new Fiat Uno. It appears to be closely related to the Opel Mokka.

Gallery: Fiat Uno Crossover Test Mule Spy Photos

22 Photos

Jeep has a three-row version of the Compass under development. It likely won't be available in the US.

Gallery: Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic

9 Photos

Jeep is working on a long-wheelbase version of the Wagoneer. It has different rear doors and longer side glass.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots

14 Photos

These shots are our best look yet at the cabin of the upcoming Maserati Grecale.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Exterior And Interior Spy Photos

12 Photos

These spy shots confirm the reports that the upcoming C63 is going to use a hybrid powertrain. It's reportedly a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric turbo and an electric motor powering the rear axle.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate new spy photos

15 Photos

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photos

15 Photos

The refreshed G-Class has a slightly different front end.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photos

13 Photos

The Mercedes-AMG SL is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. These spy shots show the charging port on the rear bumper.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots

18 Photos

Mercedes is working on a version of the SL-Class with a fixed roof. The brand reportedly plans to call the model the GT.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photos

18 Photos

This is the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200. However, the test mule in these photos is wearing the current truck's body. It might share underpinnings with the Nissan Navara.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photos

27 Photos

The high-riding Porsche 911 Safari sports a different front fascia, hood, and rear spoiler than the standard Carrera. It has extra body cladding, too.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos

50 Photos

Porsche is working on an updated front end and big updates to the rear for the refreshed Cayenne.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots