Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Spied With Production Lights For The First Time

The Audi Q6 E-Tron features split headlights. It rides on the PPE platform, like the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights
12 Photos
2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow Wearing Production Headlights and Taillights

2. New BMW M3 Touring Spy Pics Capture Wagon Winter Testing

This M3 Touring wears the Competition badge, hinting that it uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots
17 Photos
New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

3. New BMW M4 CSL Spy Photos Get Up-Close To Reveal Seats, CSL Branding

These shots offer a great look into the M4 CSL's cabin. It features thickly bolstered seats with carbon fiber trim.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL Up Close Spy Photos

2023 BMW M4 CSL Front View Spy Photo
11 Photos
2023 BMW M4 CSL Front View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Front View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Front View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Side View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Rear View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Front View Spy Photo 2023 BMW M4 CSL Seats Spy Photo

4. Spy Photos Show Camouflaged Crossover That Could Be New Fiat Uno

We are fairly certain this is the new Fiat Uno. It appears to be closely related to the Opel Mokka.

Gallery: Fiat Uno Crossover Test Mule Spy Photos

Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo
22 Photos
Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo Fiat Uno Test Mule Spy Photo

5. Jeep Compass-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing Again Near The Arctic

Jeep has a three-row version of the Compass under development. It likely won't be available in the US.

Gallery: Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic

Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic
9 Photos
Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic

6. Long-Wheelbase Jeep Wagoneer Spied For First Time

Jeep is working on a long-wheelbase version of the Wagoneer. It has different rear doors and longer side glass.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots

Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front End
14 Photos
Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front End Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Face Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Nose Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front View Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front Angle Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front Corner Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots Front Side

7. Maserati Grecale Interior All But Revealed In New Spy Photos

These shots are our best look yet at the cabin of the upcoming Maserati Grecale.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Exterior And Interior Spy Photos

Maserati Grecale Front View Spy Photo
12 Photos
Maserati Grecale Front View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Side View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Side View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Side View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Side View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Rear View Spy Photo Maserati Grecale Rear View Spy Photo

8. 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate Spied Up Close With Hybrid Stickers

These spy shots confirm the reports that the upcoming C63 is going to use a hybrid powertrain. It's reportedly a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric turbo and an electric motor powering the rear axle.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate new spy photos

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo
15 Photos
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate spy photo

Big Reviews From This Week:

2022 honda accord sport review 2022 Honda Accord Sport Review: Power To The People
2022 lexus lx first drive 2022 Lexus LX 600 First Drive Review: Solo Story

9. Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible Spied For The First Time

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photos

Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo
15 Photos
Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photo

10. Mercedes G-Class Facelift Spied Showing Minor Changes To Tough SUV

The refreshed G-Class has a slightly different front end.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photos

Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (front three-quarters)
13 Photos
Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (side view) Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photo (side view)

11. Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spied With Its Charging Port Showing

The Mercedes-AMG SL is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. These spy shots show the charging port on the rear bumper.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots

Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Low Angle Front
18 Photos
Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Low Angle Front Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Front Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Front Corner Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Front Angle Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Front Side Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Rear Side Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots Back Angle

12. 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spied In More Potent Specification

Mercedes is working on a version of the SL-Class with a fixed roof. The brand reportedly plans to call the model the GT.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photos

2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo
18 Photos
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photo

13. 2023 Mitsubishi L200 Spied For The First Time As Stretched Test Mule

This is the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200. However, the test mule in these photos is wearing the current truck's body. It might share underpinnings with the Nissan Navara.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photos

2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo
27 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photo

14. Porsche 911 Safari Spied Extensively In 50 Photos

The high-riding Porsche 911 Safari sports a different front fascia, hood, and rear spoiler than the standard Carrera. It has extra body cladding, too.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos

Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos
50 Photos
Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos

15. 2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Spied Up Close During Winter Testing

Porsche is working on an updated front end and big updates to the rear for the refreshed Cayenne.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots

Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots
22 Photos
Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots

Sources: CarPix, Automedia

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com