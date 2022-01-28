Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
1. 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Spied With Production Lights For The First Time
The Audi Q6 E-Tron features split headlights. It rides on the PPE platform, like the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.
Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow
2. New BMW M3 Touring Spy Pics Capture Wagon Winter Testing
This M3 Touring wears the Competition badge, hinting that it uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine making 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.
Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots
3. New BMW M4 CSL Spy Photos Get Up-Close To Reveal Seats, CSL Branding
These shots offer a great look into the M4 CSL's cabin. It features thickly bolstered seats with carbon fiber trim.
Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL Up Close Spy Photos
4. Spy Photos Show Camouflaged Crossover That Could Be New Fiat Uno
We are fairly certain this is the new Fiat Uno. It appears to be closely related to the Opel Mokka.
Gallery: Fiat Uno Crossover Test Mule Spy Photos
5. Jeep Compass-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing Again Near The Arctic
Jeep has a three-row version of the Compass under development. It likely won't be available in the US.
Gallery: Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic
6. Long-Wheelbase Jeep Wagoneer Spied For First Time
Jeep is working on a long-wheelbase version of the Wagoneer. It has different rear doors and longer side glass.
Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots
7. Maserati Grecale Interior All But Revealed In New Spy Photos
These shots are our best look yet at the cabin of the upcoming Maserati Grecale.
Gallery: Maserati Grecale Exterior And Interior Spy Photos
8. 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate Spied Up Close With Hybrid Stickers
These spy shots confirm the reports that the upcoming C63 is going to use a hybrid powertrain. It's reportedly a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric turbo and an electric motor powering the rear axle.
Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate new spy photos
9. Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible Spied For The First Time
The upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE Convertible spy photos
10. Mercedes G-Class Facelift Spied Showing Minor Changes To Tough SUV
The refreshed G-Class has a slightly different front end.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photos
11. Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spied With Its Charging Port Showing
The Mercedes-AMG SL is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. These spy shots show the charging port on the rear bumper.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots
12. 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spied In More Potent Specification
Mercedes is working on a version of the SL-Class with a fixed roof. The brand reportedly plans to call the model the GT.
Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe 55 / 63 spy photos
13. 2023 Mitsubishi L200 Spied For The First Time As Stretched Test Mule
This is the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200. However, the test mule in these photos is wearing the current truck's body. It might share underpinnings with the Nissan Navara.
Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi L200 spy photos
14. Porsche 911 Safari Spied Extensively In 50 Photos
The high-riding Porsche 911 Safari sports a different front fascia, hood, and rear spoiler than the standard Carrera. It has extra body cladding, too.
Gallery: Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos
15. 2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Spied Up Close During Winter Testing
Porsche is working on an updated front end and big updates to the rear for the refreshed Cayenne.
Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Facelift New Spy Shots
Sources: CarPix, Automedia
About this article