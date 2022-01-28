Our spy photographers have spotted a seven-seat Jeep Compass prototype near the Arctic Circle. The new model is still clad in swirly camouflage, trying to keep its updated design under wraps.

It has been almost a year since we last saw a seven-seat Jeep Compass prototype out for testing. A lot of development has occurred with the upcoming model after that, yet, here we are again with another sighting of the prototype out in the open.

Gallery: Jeep Compass 7-Seater Spy Photos Near Arctic

9 Photos

One of the developments that have happened since March 2021 is the introduction of a 2022 Jeep Commander for the Brazilian market in August. That seven-seat crossover is based on the Compass, which is most likely the undressed version of the prototype spotted by our spy photographers.

Comparing the production Commander (see the gallery at the bottom of this story), the design elements that the prototype carries match. The DRLs at the front bottom bumper, the taillight graphics, the overall shape – they all check out. However, we can still expect some design variations depending on the market, as with the names.

While the seven-seat Compass is now known as the Commander for Latin America, it will reportedly be sold in India as the Jeep Meridian. Codenamed H6, the upcoming model has been spotted in the Asian country several times and is expected to debut early this year.

Powertrain options in Brazil include a 1.3-liter TurboFlex turbocharged T270 gasoline engine that puts out 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts) and 199 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The other option is the more powerful 2.0-liter TD380 turbodiesel that churns out 168 hp (125 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm), sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed slushbox.

We'll see whether the seven-seat Compass for other markets outside Brazil will be the same. However, we won't be surprised if they are.