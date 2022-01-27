The Super Bowl LVI is a couple of weeks away, and automakers are starting the hype train for their pricey advertisements. Kia dropped the first teaser for its commercial that will air during the big game on Sunday, February 13, and it shows off the all-new Kia EV6 all-electric crossover and the tiny robotic dog that could star alongside it.

“Kia’s 13th Super Bowl advertisement is the centerpiece of a comprehensive marketing campaign which will include digital, social, out-of-home, and a very special new CSR program in partnership with The Petfinder Foundation,” said Kia America’s vice president of marketing, Russell Wager.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 US Model

3 Photos

Kia doesn’t elaborate on what, or who, we should expect to see in the commercial. However, Kia also announced that it formed a partnership with the Petfinder Foundation charity, which could explain the robo-dog in the teaser pic. The two will provide “Kia Pet Adoption Grants” to help shelter animals find their forever homes. More details will arrive before the big game’s evening kickoff.

The Kia EV6 is set to begin arriving in dealerships in a few weeks, so putting it at the center of the commercial makes perfect sense for Kia. The EV6 is the brand’s first model launched under its new Plan S strategy that focuses on electrification for the future. The car comes in several configurations, though the spiciest flavor EV6 GT that pumps out 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque.

Wen the EV6 goes on sale in the US, it will start at $42,115, including the $1,215 destination charge but not the federal tax credit. The inclusion of the dog is fascinating because Hyundai Motor Group bought Boston Dynamics at the end of 2020, and the company has previewed its robot-filled vision of the future. Maybe we will see an evolution of that dream in a few weeks?