Rivian has a patent on an odd, yet potentially useful idea for a blowdryer that would attach to a vehicle's HVAC system. For folks who frequently surf, canoe, or engage in other activities in the water, this could be a very useful feature.

According to the patent, a flexible tube with a coupler would attach to an interior HVAC vent or a dedicated opening on the outside of the vehicle. When in place, the vehicle would know to direct all of the system's airflow only through this blowdryer, according to one example.

Air coming out of this blowdryer doesn't necessarily have to be hot. The patent mentions using cold air, too. Although, the paperwork doesn't mention how a person would alter the temperature.

Rivian notes that the HVAC system in an EV is more powerful than one in a vehicle using an internal combustion engine. It also mentions the possibility of including a blower in the coupler that would provide additional acceleration to the air coming out of the tube.

Rivian's blowdryer would also have a timer function. It would allow a user to turn on the system and then leave. You could go enjoy lunch while your swimsuit gets dry.

Rivian filed for this patent on June 30, 2020, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office published it on December 30, 2021. Like all of these registrations, there's no guarantee that the company is going to introduce this tech on a vehicle.

However, this solution seems relatively simple to implement. Plus, it fits with the outdoor marketing of Rivian's vehicles with features like a slide-out kitchen.

Also on December 30, the USPTO published Rivian patents for multi-function tailgate features. The ideas included a movable step, a telescoping portion, and a modular mount for holding things like a bicycle.