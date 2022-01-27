Camouflaged prototypes and test vehicles hide more than an automaker's next new product. It can also conceal a car's incompleteness and blemishes. It also hides the wear and tear that test vehicles are put through during the development phase. Cars go through thousands of brutal, repetitive miles and performance tests over and over until it's time to ship with the hope that there aren't any future recalls left unresolved.

But after a while, a test vehicle can look a little worse for ware, and one video captures that with a Ferrari. The video from Periodismo Del Motor shows what appears to be a test car we spotted nearly a year ago.

It has most of the same camouflage coverings, though some bits look torn away. The new test vehicle also has different-colored brake calipers, but it's also rough-looking. The white camouflage looks discolored and rumpled, the edges frayed. The sheetmetal that is trying to hide underneath it also looks dirty. The grime makes it look gray instead of black. It's supposed to be black, right?

Everything about the car looks a bit rough, but that's what you want in a test vehicle. You want to know an automaker puts the model through its paces before sending it off to the assembly line. The masking tape holding down camouflage looks pot-marked, battered by wicked weather.

Ferraris electrification efforts haven't been fully detailed yet, but the company is moving in that direction. A patent filing that shows a new model capable of accommodating all-electric and hybrid powertrain previews the brand's future.

Hybridization feels like a big stepping stone for the automaker as it allows EV technology to mature. Electric vehicles have substantial performance benefits, but packaging the powertrain into a Ferrari is a massive hurdle. Where do you put the batteries? How do you manage the weight? Ferrari has to test all that before we get a new product, which requires hard work.